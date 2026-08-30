Jonathan Kuminga’s agent targets Bulls and Kings ahead of next season

The agent for Minnesota Timberwolves new star Jonathan Kuminga eyes the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings as primary targets for the next NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga arrived with the Minnesota Timberwolves following a prolonged period of uncertainty regarding his next NBA destination. However, his agent, Aaron Turner—whom many view as ambitious alongside Kuminga—is already evaluating options for next summer.

Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, said his client now has more control over his future, which was not the case with the more valuable previous offers. During a recent conversation on “Run It Back” on FanDuel TV, Turner explained Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings are the teams he is eyeing for a potential move next summer.

“I would say on paper, next year for Jonathan Kuminga is a way better free-agency year for him,” Turner told Chandler Parsons. “There are a lot of teams with money, and if you have paid attention to the JK’s recruiting saga over the last few years, those teams that have been trying to sign and trade from (are) Sacramento and Chicago.”

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Intriguing free-agency destinations

While Turner did not confirm that Kuminga will eventually move out of Minnesota, he did name the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls as the two teams that he would be looking at in the free agency that comes before the next season.

Jonathan Kuminga of Atlanta Hawks.

“These teams have a lot of money next year. Now I’m not saying that will necessarily (offer a trade, but) who knows. But the game board is set very, very well for JK for 2027, but you have to be able to get into that market,” Turner added.

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To some, these may not sound like the most eye-catching options currently, but Kuminga expects to be the primary star of a franchise. Finding that role on a squad with established stars like Minnesota—featuring Kuminga and LaMelo Ball—remains difficult while also attempting to win a championship.

Contract flexibility and roster fit

“And if you have a team option, you could have as good a year as you want; you can’t get into that market,” Turner said. “So with a player option now, you decide if you want to be in that market, and that is a big, big deal in controlling your future earnings.”

Additionally, the roster fit for Kuminga is itself intriguing, given he will be starting alongside franchise icon Anthony Edwards, the newly signed LaMelo Ball, and Jaden McDaniels.