Kings reportedly eyeing Russell Westbrook return and Victor Oladipo signing

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly considering bringing back Russell Westbrook and signing Victor Oladipo for the 2026-27 NBA season.

The Sacramento Kings plan to build for the future while continuing to capitalize on the present. As the franchise appears to be reaching an agreement with Zach LaVine, the organization also has in mind the return of veteran Russell Westbrook and bringing in Victor Oladipo, forming a roster that commands respect for the upcoming NBA season.

Sacramento is going through another rebuilding phase as it stacks up on promising young talents. The team seems to be considering signing veterans to assist in mentoring those players, per NBA insider Jake Fischer.

“Among tonight’s items, sources say the Kings are considering adding one of various veteran guards to help mentor No. 7 pick Darius Acuff, to where Sacramento is now considering a return for Russell Westbrook, in addition to signing Victor Oladipo,” Fischer wrote.

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Westbrook and Oladipo’s situation

Westbrook spent the entire 2025-26 campaign with the Kings, playing in 64 games as a full-time starter. He is in free agency after declining his player option for the 2026-27 campaign and is exploring his options.

Among tonight’s items, sources say the Kings are considering adding one of various veteran guards to help mentor No. 7 pick Darius Acuff, to where Sacramento is now considering a return for Russell Westbrook, in addition to signing Victor Oladipo: https://t.co/A5mNoqSjQN https://t.co/uDo0uJUZPn — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) August 4, 2026

The Kings have solutions to address needs in key areas of the roster. Russell Westbrook and Victor Oladipo are certainly options to consider, given their more than a decade of experience playing the guard position.

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Westbrook proved he can still play at a solid level following his 18th season with the Kings. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game across his 64 appearances.

Oladipo has not played in the NBA since his stint with the Miami Heat in the 2022-23 season. Despite that, he is seeking a return to the league, as he still has much to offer thanks to his versatility.