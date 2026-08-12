Russell Westbrook drew interest from Kings and Wizards before announcing retirement

Russell Westbrook, now retired from the NBA, drew interest from the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards prior to announcing his retirement.

The news that Russell Westbrook will no longer play in the NBA surprised everyone. His decision raised eyebrows, as many initially assumed it was because he did not have a team lined up for the 2026-27 season. However, reports revealed that both the Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards were actively interested in his services.

Prior to Westbrook opting to retire, Shams Charania reported that he had offers from the Kings and the Wizards. He was offered a chance to return to the Kings as well as an offer to join a revamped Wizards team led by Trae Young and Anthony Davis, according to Charania.

“Russell Westbrook made the decision to step away from basketball ‘on his own terms’ despite receiving offers from the Kings and Wizards this offseason,” Charania reported. The revelation leads to the conclusion that Westbrook simply reached his limit with what the NBA has to offer, for better or worse.

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Westbrook’s final season and career legacy

Westbrook had a standout season for the Sacramento Kings to conclude his NBA career over 64 games. He averaged 15.2 points, 6.7 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He started 58 games for the team, which ultimately finished with a 22-60 record and 14th in the Western Conference.

Russell Westbrook during a Sacramento Kings match.

Westbrook began his career in the 2008 NBA draft when he was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics with the fourth overall pick. He became a legendary player in the history of the Oklahoma City Thunder, spending 11 seasons with the franchise, many of which were spent alongside Kevin Durant.

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The trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Westbrook made the 2012 NBA Finals but ultimately lost to LeBron James’ Miami Heat in five games, resulting in a legend retiring without a championship.

After James Harden was traded to the Houston Rockets, the Thunder remained in contention, led by Durant and Westbrook. After Durant departed the team to join the Golden State Warriors, Westbrook stayed for an additional three seasons and was named MVP in the 2016-2017 NBA season after averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists.