Bill Russell, one of the biggest names in basketball, the NBA and the Celtics, passed away this morning. Here, you can find out how to watch the biographical documentary in memory of the 11-time ring winner.

Bill Russell has established himself in history as one of the greatest legends of the NBA and the Celtics. He was a five-time Most Valuable Player, a 12-time All-Star Game selection and by 1980 was ranked as the greatest player in NBA history, following a vote by reporters.

During his career he won 11 championships in 13 years and the last ones as the first black coach in a professional league in the United States. The pillar of Boston's team dynasty and Hall of Famer has been involved in the fight for civil rights for his fellow black Americans, and even marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr.

This morning his family released a statement on social media confirming the icon's death at the age of 88. The cause of death has not yet been confirmed, but he was accompanied by his wife, Jeannine, at all times. "We hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle. That would be one last, and lasting, win for our beloved #6", the announcement ended.

'Bill Russell: My Life, My Way': How to watch the biographical documentary of the NBA giant

The biographical documentary of Russell's life, narrated by himself, highlights the giant's contributions to the world of sports and society, establishing himself as a key figure in the history of the country's civil rights movement in the late 1950s and 1960s.

Now, two decades after the film's release, the world must bid farewell to a legend. Russell left an indelible mark on the NBA, his team and society. That will never be forgotten. Thanks to producer Kendall Reid, the one-hour documentary, "Bill Russell: My Life, My Way," is now available on YouTube. It first aired on April 17, 2000 and was produced by HBO Sports.