Jayson Tatum was very close to an NBA Championship last season (2022-2023), but things did not go the way he and the Celtics expected. But life goes on and in the current 2023-2024 season Jayson is breaking records to put himself on par with big franchise names like Larry Bird.

In his first three seasons with the Celtics, Tatum has averaged 17.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.23 assists per game. He has been named to the All-NBA Third Team once and has been selected to the All-Star Game four times. Tatum has also led the Celtics to the playoffs in each of his six seasons.

Tatum is already a different man, in the three most recent seasons (2020-2021, 2021-2022, 2022-2023), he has been averaging 27.8 points, 4.43 assists per game and 8.06 rebounds per game.

Tatum’s record that puts him behind Larry Bird

According to NBA History (@nbahistory), Jayson Tatum recently passed Tom Heinsohn as the second Celtics player in franchise history with the most games with 40+ points and 10+ rebounds. Tatum has a total of 8 games with that combination and now he is behind Larry Bird who has 29 games.

In the 2022-23 season, Tatum averaged 30.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game. He was named to the NBA All-Star Game MVP and was selected to the All-Star Game for the fourth time. Tatum also led the Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat in seven games.

Bird’s impact on the Celtics was immeasurable. He helped to revive the franchise and led them to three NBA championships. He was also a great role model for young players, and he helped to make the Celtics one of the most popular teams in the NBA.

Bird retired from the NBA in 1992 due to back injuries. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1998. Bird is one of the most popular and beloved players in NBA history. He was a great player and a great ambassador for the game. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest Celtics of all time.

Does Larry Bird have a son playing in the NBA?

No, Larry Bird does not have a son playing in the NBA. He has three children: Mariah Bird, Connor Bird, and Corrie Bird. Mariah and Connor are both adopted, and Corrie is the only biological child. Connor Bird is not currently playing in the NBA.

Will Jayson Tatum ever win an NBA title with the Celtics?

While it is impossible to predict the future with certainty, there are several factors that suggest that Jayson Tatum has a strong chance of winning an NBA title with the Celtics. Tatum is a generational talent who is already one of the best players in the NBA. He is a skilled scorer, rebounder, and passer, and he has the potential to be one of the greatest players of all time.