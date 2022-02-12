Boston Celtics will face Atlanta Hawks at the TD Garden this Sunday, February 13. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks will face each other at the TD Garden this Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Boston Celtics began to show their best version this regular season. After spending several weeks fighting to keep the last Play-in positions (and at some point even leaving that area), now thanks to good performances are in the 7th position and fighting against the Raptors for the 6th place (the last one that allows going to the Playoffs directly). They have 7 consecutive victories and of course they seek to extend the good moment.

On the side of the Atlanta Hawks, after a season start in which they were away from the fight for the Play-in positions, they were able to recover and are now in 10th position. However, they need to win because the Washington Wizards (who are in 11th) are only one win behind them. As a positive aspect, now they do look a little more like the Hawks of last season, those who reached the Conference finals.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 13, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics will play against Atlanta Hawks this Sunday, February 13 at 2:00 PM (ET) at the TD Garden, will be the third between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first two were victories for the Hawks on November 17 and January 28 by 110-99 and 108-92 respectively

How to Watch Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks to be played this Sunday, February 13, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: ABC.

Boston Celtics vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their favorites for this game, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, taking into account the level they have been showing in their last games, it would not be surprising if the Celtics were the chosen ones.

