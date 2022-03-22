Boston Celtics will face Utah Jazz at the TD Garden this Wednesday, March 23. Find out everything you want to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz will face each other at the TD Garden this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The visit of the Boston Celtics to the Western Conference is giving a positive balance. In 5 games in the West, they have won 4 and lost 1 (the first against the Dallas Mavericks). They still have 2 games left: this one against the Jazz and another one against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Celtics will try to close this tour in the best way to be able to fight for the first places.

In the case of the Utah Jazz, the two losses in a row by the Warriors have shortened the difference between the two franchises, so a good winning streak could allow the Jazz to keep third place in the Western Conference. That is why Utah will try to win against a difficult team like the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live Stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Storylines

The game that the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz will play this Wednesday, March 23 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the TD Garden will be the second between these two rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 3, and at that time it was a 137-130 victory for the Jazz.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz to be played this Wednesday, March 23, at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Boston, ATTSN-RM.

Boston Celtics vs Utah Jazz: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. Picking the favorites really won't be easy as both are good teams. The performance of its stars will be key to victory.

