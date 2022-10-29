Boston Celtics will play against Washington Wizards in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Boston Celtics will receive Washington Wizards for a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Washington Wizards have had a very good start, being among the top places in the Eastern Conference, although the loss in their last game 127-117 against the Indiana Pacers has made them lose some positions in the standings. Of course, now they want to bounce back from that loss and get back to the top positions.

The latest runners-up are looking to bounce back from not one, but two straight losses: 120-102 to the Chicago Bulls and 132-123 to the Cleveland Cavaliers. His last victory was 126-120 against the Orlando Magic. That means that the Celtics' defense has allowed their rivals to score an average of 124 points in their last 3 games, something that they must correct to continue fighting for the top places.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Match Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Live stream: FuboTV

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play will be the first of the season between them. It will be a very interesting duel as both seek to bounce back from losses. The Washington Wizards seem to be much better than last season, where they couldn't even make the play-in, whereas now they might be looking at that goal.

On the side of the Boston Celtics they come not from one, but from two straight losses, but the truth is that in their last 3 games they allowed 120 points or more, even against a weak rival like the Orlando Magic. Clearly the defense is a mistake that they need to correct.

How to Watch or Live Stream Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards to be played this Sunday, October 30 at the TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBCS-BOS.

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. The favorites are probably not by much difference, although it is very likely that the favoritism is the Boston Celtics.

