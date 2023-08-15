Small market teams often have a tough time when compared to some of their NBA counterparts. The New Orleans Pelicans are no exception to that trend, as they’re always at risk of losing their best players, just like what happened with Anthony Davis.

There have been countless rumors about Zion Williamson not being comfortable in the Big Easy, and some believe he could be the next big name to leave the team.

However, that won’t be the case with Brandon Ingram. In a recent interview with The Athletic, the former Los Angeles Lakers forward had nothing but love for the team and the community.

Brandon Ingram Wants To Stay In New Orleans

“For me, I love New Orleans. It’s perfect for me and the way I want to operate. Less distractions,” Ingram said. “I can go play basketball whenever I want to. I’ve got direct access to the facility. I’ve got people close to me who can come to the gym and help me at any time. I feel connected with New Orleans and the people around me.”

(…)

“I know my payday is coming around, so I don’t think too much of it. I’m just making sure I carry myself the right way. I’m sticking with what I know: If I stay in the gym, good things will come,” he added.

Of course, we’ve seen and heard this way too many times in the past, so there’s always a chance that he will change his mind if the Pelicans don’t straighten the ship soon.