NBA News: Jaime Jaquez Jr. sends heartfelt message to Mexico City fans after Heat’s win

The Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards in an NBA matchup held in Mexico City, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. had a heartfelt message for fans there.

For the first time this NBA season, a regular-season game was played in Mexico, featuring the Washington Wizards and the Miami Heat, who have Jaime Jaquez Jr. as the only active Mexican-American player in the league.

As expected, most fans were rooting for the Heat, especially Jaquez Jr., who received warm ovations every time he made a play, making him feel at home.

“I didn’t know what to expect,” Jaquez said in his post-game interview. “Everyone blew my expectations away. I can’t imagine this much love being shown to myself and my family. It was truly incredible, and I was happy to be able to see all the fans… I could feel the love, and it was very much reciprocated.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Heat earned their third win of the season, improving to a 3-2 record. While Jaquez was the star attraction for Mexican fans, it was Bam Adebayo who led the team to victory, posting season-high numbers with 32 points and 14 rebounds in just 31 minutes.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. #11 of the Miami Heat drives against Corey Kispert #24 of the Washington Wizards during the second half of the game at Arena Ciudad de Mexico. Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Advertisement

How many NBA games were played outside of the U.S?

The game between the Heat and Wizards marked the 80th NBA game played outside the United States. In total, 79 preseason games and 36 regular-season games have taken place outside the U.S. and Canada, where the Toronto Raptors play their home games.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Jimmy Butler highlights Miami Heat's biggest problem this season

Japan and Mexico have hosted the most NBA games abroad, with 12 each, followed by the United Kingdom with 9 games and France with 3.

Advertisement

Jaquez Jr. on representing Mexico or the U.S.

Ahead of the NBA’s special game in Mexico, Jaquez was asked if he had made a decision about which country he would represent if given the chance. The Heat player was open in his response.

“No, I have not,” Jaquez said. “You guys know me and my background. I was obviously born in California. My dad is full Mexican. His mother was an immigrant, immigrated to America. So I grew up in California. I grew up doing the USA Basketball camps. Then, obviously, I played for Mexico during the Pan American Games.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

“After that, I stepped away from national teams, understanding how that pressure could build and how the fans would react to going from USA to Mexico,” he continued. “So I kind of took a step away from that, trying to look at all opportunities and really just figure out what’s best for me.”