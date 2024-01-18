The Los Angeles Lakers are getting back on track, winning two games in a row to get back to .500 basketball. Even so, if you’ve been following the NBA long enough, you may know that .500 basketball isn’t good enough for the Lakers.

This team has struggled with injuries and inconsistency all season long. And the worst part is that they don’t have appealing assets to make big trades before the deadline.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean they cannot pursue a lesser and more realistic target to give LeBron James a helping hand. With that in mind, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports that they’re keeping tabs on two mid-level point guards.

Lakers Keeping An Eye On Tyus Jones And Collin Sexton

“You’re looking at the Lakers surveying the market for point guard help and one guy you can look at is certainly Tyus Jones with the Washington Wizards,” McMenamin reported. “He’s 27 years old, he’s highly efficient, fifty two percent from the field, 42 percent from three. He’s on a $14 million expiring contract, and we’ve seen the Wizards are not necessarily competitive right now with the group that they have so perhaps they would be looking for some sort of future assets if the Lakers can bring that guy in right now.”

Jones might not be a star, but he’s elite in terms of taking care of the basketball. He’s a sound playmaker who plays mistake-free hoops for the most part, and he should be easy to get on an expiring deal from a struggling team.

McMenamin also argues that the Lakers could make a run at fellow Klutch Sports client Collin Sexton, who’s taken his career back from the ground with the Utah Jazz:

“Another guy you look to is Collin Sexton,” the report continued. “25 year old, athletic, competitive, averages about 17 points and four assists a game. More of a combo guard but certainly someone that has ties to the Lakers in the sense that his agent Rich Paul represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

The Lakers might not be able to make a big splash, but sometimes, all it takes is some minor tweaks to get the ship back on its course, and this could be the case for Darvin Ham’s team.