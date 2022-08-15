Because of the recent outbreak of both James brothers playing together, the NCAA recruits are starting to watch over LeBron James' son. Check out which schools are in this top list.

Since the moment LeBron James revealed he wanted to play alongside his eldest son Bronny James, every team in the NBA started to look out for him. Despite he's only a 17-year-old boy, he has got some skills to show off. In fact, Bronny has gained more attention thanks to his recent enrollment to Sierra Canyon High School in Los Angeles.

However, the prospect rankings haven't been easy on him, despite the talent he clearly has shown. Also, in his sophomore year, Bronny James tore his meniscus, which required surgery to repair. That was the perfect opportunity to lower him down in those rankings, once again.

Despite he played with a good performance in his junior year, the upcoming season will be crucial for him. As Bronny will be eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft, the school he commits to, needs to be aware of this. Since this top-tier list includes some big college-basketball programs in the US.

Which schools are watching over Bronny James?

According to Jacob Ortiz of Legion Hoops, there are multiple schools, who are watching over the Sierra Canyon senior-year guard. This top-tier list of schools includes UCLA, Michigan State, Ohio State (32), University of Southern California 1st Round, and Oregon University .

As its recalled, UCLA and Michigan State fell short at the Sweet 16 semifinals in the 2022 NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Whereas Ohio State fell short at the Round of 32, and USC were eliminated by the University of Miami in the first round of the tournament.

In 2021, Bronny's list of schools included Kentucky, Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, and UCLA, with Kentucky being the only school that has made a scholarship offer, according to his profile in 247Sports.com. Also, since his junior year, in many prospect-rankings made, Bronny has moved up and down, but never got a top-ten spot.