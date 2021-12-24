Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics face each other on Saturday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will clash off with Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Saturday, December 25, 2021, at 2:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 222nd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 114 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 107 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 13, 2021, and it ended in a 117-103 win for the Celtics at home in the 2021/22 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 25, 2021

Time: 2:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost two games (WWLLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Boston Celtics have been doing the same, winning three times in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered two losses (WLWLW).

The Bucks currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.618. While the Celtics are placed four positions below them, in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 26, 1968, and it ended in a 102-89 win for the Boston side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, to be played on Saturday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.

