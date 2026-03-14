CONMEBOL reportedly sends final counteroffer to UEFA amid 2026 Finalissima uncertainty

The 2026 Finalissima has entered a state of uncertainty regarding its realization, as CONMEBOL and UEFA have been unable to agree on a venue for the match. In this regard, insider Gaston Edul reported that South American officials have reportedly sent a final counteroffer to Europe.

According to Edul, CONMEBOL proposed to UEFA that the Finalissima be played in Italy—likely in Rome—on March 31. Should the European delegation reject the proposal, the insider noted that the match would be canceled.

Amid this uncertainty, various European media outlets are reporting that the Finalissima is headed toward cancellation. Currently, neither UEFA nor CONMEBOL has issued a response regarding a possible rescheduling, and a final decision is expected to be known in the coming hours or early Sunday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South American entity’s stance regarding the possibility of playing at the Santiago Bernabeu is entirely negative, as they consider that Spain would be the home team in that context, while the match should take place on neutral ground. However, reports indicate that UEFA has no intention of playing it anywhere other than the home of Real Madrid, which is creating a dispute within the situation.

A general view of the Santiago Bernabeu. (Getty mages)

Advertisement

What happens if the match is canceled?

The suspension of the Finalissima is a possibility that has been gaining momentum as both organizations have failed to reach an agreement on a venue. However, this would create a significant problem for both Argentina and Spain, as this is the final international window before the start of the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement

see also Argentina face major issue with Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires as 2026 Finalissima venue

Should the match be canceled, both national teams would need to arrange at least one friendly match to serve as preparation before heading to the tournament in North America. Amid this scenario, according to the European outlet Marca, Spain are reportedly considering a friendly game against Serbia on Spanish soil.

Advertisement

On the Argentine side, according to insider Gustavo Yarroch, there is a possibility that Lionel Scaloni’s squad could train for a week in Buenos Aires if the Finalissima is called off. Eventually, an attempt would be made to organize at least one friendly on Argentine soil to serve as a farewell match for the team before they depart for North America.