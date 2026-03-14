Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg emphasizes everything he has learned in his rookie season

The Dallas Mavericks have not fallen into an even worse position largely because of the play of their rookie Cooper Flagg. Carrying such a significant role brought major lessons for the young star, something he acknowledged during his NBA postgame media availability after Friday’s three-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, per DLLS Sports’ Abby Jones.

“I’ve learned a ton throughout this whole year about myself. About the game of basketball. About the people around me,” Flagg said. “I think I’ve learned a lot about life. It’s been a big learning year for me, and I’ve had to mature a lot. So it’s been a good year.”

Amid a stellar 2025-26 season that placed him firmly in the Rookie of the Year conversation, Flagg recorded his 25th game with 20 or more points in Friday’s 138-135 loss against the Cavaliers. The performance set a new NBA record, surpassing Hall of Fame guard Kobe Bryant for the most 20-point games by a teenager. Cooper finished with 25 points on 8 for 16 shooting, along with five assists and four rebounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Will Cooper Flagg be the Rookie of the Year?

At first glance, everything appears to point toward him winning Rookie of the Year because of the impressive level he has maintained. However, he faces strong competition from his former college teammate Kon Knueppel.

Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Advertisement

Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg’s odds of winning the award remain strong, but questions remain about what could improve his chances. That topic was recently addressed by NBA insider Marc Stein, who considered the Mavericks’ situation and their positioning regarding the lottery.

Advertisement

see also Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors reportedly fear rushing the star’s recovery

At the same time, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a playoff team, and Knueppel has played a significant role in that rise. With the Mavericks’ season winding down, Flagg’s chances of winning Rookie of the Year could remain uncertain, as Stein noted, per The All-NBA Podcast.

Advertisement

“The Mavs have 18 games left, and the truth is, if they can go 0 – 18, it would be the best thing for them. That’s the way the system is,” Stein said on the All-NBA podcast. “The way the system is structured, the best thing for the Mavs is to lose and to lose royally, and that’s obviously not going to be great if you’re chasing Rookie of the Year.”