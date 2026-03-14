Are Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon playing today, Mar. 14, for Nuggets vs Lakers at Crypto.com Arena?

The Denver Nuggets are seeking a victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in the NBA regular season. Still, there is concern about the availability of two key Nuggets stars, as Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon appear on the injury report.

Jamal Murray is listed on the injury report alongside Aaron Gordon, with both players designated as probable. Murray is dealing with a left ankle injury, while Gordon is managing a right hamstring injury ahead of the matchup.

The Nuggets edged the San Antonio Spurs 136-131 after erasing a 20-point deficit. That comeback allowed the Nuggets to arrive with strong momentum and confidence for tonight’s crucial matchup against the Lakers, who are expected to have all their stars available.

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Will Jamal Murray play?

Everything indicates that Jamal Murray will play in tonight’s game despite being listed as probable. Murray has frequently appeared on the injury report recently, yet he continues to perform at a high level. The All-Star guard scored 39 points as six Nuggets reached double figures, including Nikola Jokic with 31 points.

Jamal Murray of Denver Nuggets.

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Jokic also recorded another triple-double with 20 rebounds and 12 assists, along with three steals and two blocks. Murray’s production has surged in recent games, as he is averaging 28.6 points on 49.6 percent shooting, including 46.7 percent from three-point range across the last seven NBA games.

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see also Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors reportedly fear rushing the star’s recovery

Will Aaron Gordon play?

Gordon appears to be in a similar situation to Murray, as all indications suggest he will be available for the game. Gordon has appeared in only three games this month, with the Nuggets carefully easing their starting forward back into the rotation.

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Gordon’s knee issues have limited him to just 26 games this season, although his right hamstring continues to improve as the Nuggets prepare for what they hope will be a deep playoff run. Gordon missed Game 7 of the Nuggets’ Western Conference semifinal series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After missing Thursday’s game against the Spurs, he is expected to be cleared for Saturday’s matchup.

With Thursday’s comeback victory against the Spurs, the Nuggets improved to 41-26, the fifth-best record in the Western Conference standings, just half a game behind the Lakers. A win against Los Angeles would move the Nuggets into fourth place in the standings.

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