NY Giants add free agent Darnell Mooney on the same day they signed a speedy wide receiver for Jaxson Dart

The New York Giants made waves in free agency this Saturday by reaching an agreement with veteran wide receiver Darnell Mooney on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. The addition of the former Falcons and Bears standout provides a much-needed deep threat for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who is looking to build on a promising rookie campaign.

Earlier that same day, the Giants also finalized a deal for another speedster, Calvin Austin III. The 26-year-old receiver, known for his elite acceleration and playmaking ability in space, joins the G-Men on a one-year, $1.5 million contract that can reach up to $4.5 million with incentives.

John Harbaugh’s influence is clearly visible in these moves, as both signings emphasize the “speed and space” philosophy the Giants are adopting for the 2026 season. Mooney, who is intimately familiar with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy’s system from their time together in Chicago, is expected to step into a primary role alongside star wideout Malik Nabers.

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Darnell Mooney has joined the New York Giants

How will these signings impact Jaxson Dart?

With Darnell Mooney and Calvin Austin III now in the fold, Jaxson Dart has a diverse set of weapons to utilize in his sophomore season. Mooney’s ability to stretch the field vertically will help open up intermediate passing lanes for Nabers and newly signed tight end Isaiah Likely, creating a more balanced and explosive offensive attack.

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The Giants’ front office has prioritized surrounding Dart with veteran experience and raw speed this offseason. After a rookie year where Dart showed he could handle the pressure of the New York market, the focus has shifted toward giving him the necessary infrastructure to compete in a high-scoring NFC East.

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As the draft approaches, the Giants may still look to bolster their offensive line or backfield, with Cam Skattebo still injured, but the perimeter of the offense appears set. If Mooney can return to the 1,000-yard form he displayed earlier in his career, the Giants could boast one of the most improved passing games in the league by the time the 2026 season kicks off.