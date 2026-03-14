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NY Yankees, Aaron Boone see clear path for Randal Grichuk thanks to history vs left-handers

The New York Yankees are evaluating Randal Grichuk for a roster spot, with manager Aaron Boone highlighting his elite track record against left‑handed pitching.

By Alexander Rosquez

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Aaron Boone poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day.
© Chris Graythen/Getty ImagesAaron Boone poses for a photo during New York Yankees Photo Day.

The New York Yankees are giving veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk a clear opportunity to earn a roster spot, with manager Aaron Boone highlighting his value against left-handed pitching. Grichuk’s late arrival to Spring Training hasn’t diminished the Yankees’ interest in leveraging his proven track record.

Grichuk joined the Yankees as a non-roster invitee on February 25 and has had just eight Grapefruit League at-bats so far. Despite the small sample, his reputation and past performance against lefties put him squarely on the radar.

Boone emphasized Grichuk’s pedigree and his ability to succeed in specialized situations. “With him, it’s a lot of [what’s on] the back of the baseball card,” Boone said, according to MLB.com.

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Boone also added, “It’s not like I’m looking for, ‘Oh, he had another two hits today.’ That being said, you see him against a lefty the other night, hammers a ball to left — and that looks like what he’s going to be up there doing.”

Randal Grichuk #15 with the Royals at bat. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
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Why Grichuk matters for the Yankees

Grichuk’s career against left-handed pitchers is impressive, with a .293/.342/.534 slash line and .876 OPS over the past four seasons. That performance ranks him alongside elite hitters like Aaron Judge, Yordan Alvarez, and Mookie Betts, making him a valuable bench option in platoon situations.

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Fit in the Yankees’ lineup

The Yankees’ projected outfield is heavy on left-handed hitters, including Cody Bellinger in left and Trent Grisham in center. Grichuk’s ability to handle southpaws provides roster flexibility, allowing the team to give starters occasional rest or deploy him in high-leverage spots.

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Grichuk’s perspective

Grichuk is focused on building rhythm and getting healthy after his delayed start. “I feel good. Body feels good. Mechanically, I’m getting there,” he said. “I’ve made some strides the last couple days, so that’s a positive. Just hoping to get more reps over the next week to dial it in more and more as we go.”

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Alexander Rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
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