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Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch, confirmed lineups and Lionel Messi out! 2026 MLS Matchday 3

Charlotte FC face Inter Miami in an exciting MLS showdown. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

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Lionel Messi of Inter Miami and Wilfried Zaha of Charlotte FC.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami and Wilfried Zaha of Charlotte FC.

Charlotte FC face Inter Miami in an important MLS matchup as Lionel Messi once again takes center stage with The Herons. Inter Miami arrive in strong form after defeating DC United 2-1 on March 7, a result that leaves them in third place with a 2-0-1 record to start the season. Charlotte FC, meanwhile, look to shake up the top of the table after earning a convincing 3-1 win over Austin last weekend.

Inter Miami also come from a demanding midweek clash in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they played to a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi was unable to find the net in that match, keeping the wait for his historic 900th career goal alive.

Heading into the weekend, Lionel Messi remains the player to watch as Inter Miami enter the match as slight favorites. The Argentine star did not travel with the rest of the squad on Friday, arriving in Charlotte on Saturday instead, though that unusual schedule is not expected to affect his playing time. That means Messi could have the chance to reach the milestone 900th goal of his career at Bank of America Stadium.

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Inter Miami starting XI

Inter Miami will line up as follows for tonight’s MLS clash: Rios Novo; Ian Fray, Lujan, Melli, Noah Allen, Sergio Reguilon; Mateo Silvetti, David Ruiz, David Ayala, Santiago Morales; Daniel Pinter and Luis Suarez.

With Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul rested, Inter Miami turn to a mixed lineup that blends experience and young talent. Luis Suarez leads the attack for The Herons as they look to secure another important result on the road.

Charlotte FC confirmed lineup

Charlotte FC will line up as follows for tonight’s MLS clash against Inter Miami: Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Tim Ream, Morrison Agyemang, Harry Toffolo; Brandt Bronico, Ashley Westwood, Pep Mas; Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati and Wilfried Zaha.

Lionel Messi out of the lineup tonight

Despite traveling to North Carolina, Lionel Messi will not play in Saturday’s MLS regular-season clash between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium. According to ESPN, head coach Javier Mascherano has decided to rest the Inter Miami captain for the match.

The decision comes directly from Mascherano and is not related to any injury. Messi’s Inter Miami and Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul will also miss Saturday night’s action, leaving The Herons without two key players for the league encounter.

The move appears to be part of squad management ahead of a crucial match next week. Inter Miami are expected to prioritize Wednesday’s second leg in the Concacaf Champions Cup round of 16 against Nashville, which likely influenced the decision to give Messi a rest.

Is Lionel Messi playing?

Concerns about Lionel Messi’s availability grew ahead of the match after fans noticed the usual pregame Instagram story was missing from his account, while Inter Miami also did not post the traditional photo of his jersey before kickoff. Those details quickly sparked speculation about whether the Argentine star would feature in today’s clash.

However, the Argentina captain is still expected to lead Inter Miami as usual. According to reports from AS, Messi did not travel to North Carolina with the rest of the squad on Friday, choosing instead to make his way to Charlotte on Saturday.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner’s unusual travel plans are not expected to affect his playing time.

Start time and how to watch

Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami will get underway at 7:30 PM ET (PT: 4:30 PM)

Watch this MLS match between Charlotte FC and Inter Miami live in the USA on MLS League Pass on Apple TV.

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Charlotte FC and Inter Miami clash in MLS showdown

Welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s MLS matchup!

Charlotte FC face Inter Miami at Bank of America Stadium as Lionel Messi and The Herons look to continue their strong start to the season, while the home side aims to build momentum after last week’s win over Austin.

Stay with us for key updates, match information, and minute-by-minute coverage as Charlotte FC and Inter Miami clash in this exciting league battle.

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
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