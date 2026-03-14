Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami LIVE: Start time, how to watch, confirmed lineups and Lionel Messi out! 2026 MLS Matchday 3

Charlotte FC face Inter Miami in an important MLS matchup as Lionel Messi once again takes center stage with The Herons. Inter Miami arrive in strong form after defeating DC United 2-1 on March 7, a result that leaves them in third place with a 2-0-1 record to start the season. Charlotte FC, meanwhile, look to shake up the top of the table after earning a convincing 3-1 win over Austin last weekend.

Inter Miami also come from a demanding midweek clash in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, where they played to a 0-0 draw against Nashville SC in the Round of 16. Lionel Messi was unable to find the net in that match, keeping the wait for his historic 900th career goal alive.

Heading into the weekend, Lionel Messi remains the player to watch as Inter Miami enter the match as slight favorites. The Argentine star did not travel with the rest of the squad on Friday, arriving in Charlotte on Saturday instead, though that unusual schedule is not expected to affect his playing time. That means Messi could have the chance to reach the milestone 900th goal of his career at Bank of America Stadium.