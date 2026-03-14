Trending topics:
NHL

NY Rangers reportedly had Vincent Trocheck trade talks with several Stanley Cup contenders

The New York Rangers had many offers for Vincent Trocheck. However, a trade wasn't made before the NHL deadline.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Vincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers
© Mike McGregor/Getty ImagesVincent Trocheck of the New York Rangers

The New York Rangers were involved in many rumors about a possible Vincent Trocheck trade before the NHL deadline. Now, a report from Frank Seravalli confirms that the price they asked from other teams in return was indeed very high.

“The price was so prohibitive. That was the common refrain from Minnesota and Carolina and Boston and Detroit and all these teams that were in on Vincent Trocheck. They just felt like it was too much.”

The information confirms that several Stanley Cup contenders had discussions with the Rangers, but in the end, general manager Chris Drury was not going to let his star go without compensation that matched his value.

Advertisement

NY Rangers resurge after NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers have awakened impressively in recent days and are enjoying a strong moment in the season with five wins in their last seven games. Despite losing names like Sam Carrick, head coach Mike Sullivan kept the team afloat.

J.T. Miller will return with Rangers

In addition, everything points to the Rangers finally getting J.T. Miller back, as he is recovering from his upper-body injury. Although that will not be enough to reach the playoffs, the boost could offer signs of optimism heading into next season.

Advertisement
Sam Carrick sends message of relief after trade from NY Rangers to Sabres

see also

Sam Carrick sends message of relief after trade from NY Rangers to Sabres

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Where to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS
Soccer

Where to watch Charlotte vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Dolphins sign Jalen Tolbert to provide a known, dual-threat to new QB Malik Willis
NFL

Dolphins sign Jalen Tolbert to provide a known, dual-threat to new QB Malik Willis

Aaron Judge keeps focus before WBC showdown vs Dominican Republic: ‘USA on my chest’
MLB

Aaron Judge keeps focus before WBC showdown vs Dominican Republic: ‘USA on my chest’

Where to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Santos Laguna live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Better Collective Logo