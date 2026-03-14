The New York Rangers were involved in many rumors about a possible Vincent Trocheck trade before the NHL deadline. Now, a report from Frank Seravalli confirms that the price they asked from other teams in return was indeed very high.

“The price was so prohibitive. That was the common refrain from Minnesota and Carolina and Boston and Detroit and all these teams that were in on Vincent Trocheck. They just felt like it was too much.”

The information confirms that several Stanley Cup contenders had discussions with the Rangers, but in the end, general manager Chris Drury was not going to let his star go without compensation that matched his value.

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NY Rangers resurge after NHL trade deadline

The New York Rangers have awakened impressively in recent days and are enjoying a strong moment in the season with five wins in their last seven games. Despite losing names like Sam Carrick, head coach Mike Sullivan kept the team afloat.

J.T. Miller will return with Rangers

In addition, everything points to the Rangers finally getting J.T. Miller back, as he is recovering from his upper-body injury. Although that will not be enough to reach the playoffs, the boost could offer signs of optimism heading into next season.

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