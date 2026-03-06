Is Jayson Tatum playing today, March 6, for Celtics vs Mavericks?

The Boston Celtics (41-21) receive the Dallas Mavericks (21-41) at TD Garden tonight for a contest that carries championship implications. The primary storyline of the game is the return of Jayson Tatum, who has been cleared to play after a grueling recovery from a torn Achilles tendon.

According to the official NBA injury report released Friday afternoon, Tatum has been upgraded to available. This marks his first game action in 298 days, dating back to May 2025, when he suffered the injury during Game 4 of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference Semifinals loss to the New York Knicks.

The news is a massive boost for a Celtics squad that has performed admirably in his absence, posting an impressive 41-21 record. While the team has thrived behind MVP-caliber play from Jaylen Brown, the reintegration of an All-NBA talent like Tatum is expected to elevate Boston’s ceiling as they prepare for a deep postseason run.

Tatum was a cornerstone of Joe Mazzulla’s system, and Sam Hauser echoed that sentiment following Thursday’s practice. Speaking with reporters, Hauser highlighted the unique impact the star wing brings to the lineup. “He does so many things on the basketball court that are very hard, but he makes it look really easy,” Hauser stated.

However, Tatum has missed 62 games this season, and reintegrating him at this stage of the campaign could prove challenging. “We only have 20 games left, so it’s going to have to be a quick process whenever that happens,” he added regarding Tatum’s adjustment to the rotation. “And as much as you want a grace period for that, we don’t really have that luxury”.

Jaylen Brown’s leadership in the interim

Entering the season, many questioned whether the Celtics could remain elite without their primary star. After an 0-3 start, Brown took the reins of the franchise, evolving into a premier playmaker and vocal leader. Brown, the reigning 2024 NBA Finals MVP, is currently averaging career highs of 28.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

Tatum’s return is expected to alleviate the offensive burden on Brown, allowing the shooting guard to focus more on his elite scoring while Tatum restores the team’s half-court versatility. Despite the long layoff, Tatum is expected to be on a minutes restriction tonight as the training staff monitors his workload in a live-game environment.