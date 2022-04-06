Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics face each other Thursday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will play with Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 223rd regular-season game. The Boston Celtics are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 114 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 108 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 25, 2021, and it ended in a 117-113 win for the Bucks at home in Milwaukee. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 7, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WWLLW). Meanwhile, like their opponents, the Boston Celtics have also won three of their last five matches (WLLWW).

The Bucks currently sit in third place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.620. While the Celtics are placed one position above them, in second place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.620. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 26, 1968, and it ended in a 102-89 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, to be played Thursday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TNT in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Boston Celtics matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' position on the table, we can expect them to win on the road.