Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers face each other on Friday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Milwaukee Bucks will welcome Los Angeles Clippers at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 123rd regular-season game. Interestingly, the Milwaukee Bucks are the firm favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 69 direct duels to this day, while the Los Angeles Clippers have celebrated a triumph in 53 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 6, 2022, and it ended in a 137-113 win for the Bucks away in Los Angeles. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (LWWLW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Los Angeles Clippers have lost four of their last five matches (LLLLW).

The Bucks currently sit in second place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.627. While the Clippers are placed in eighth place in the Western Conference, with a win percentage of 0.487. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 14, 1970, and it ended in a 116-107 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers, to be played on Friday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA League Pass in the United States.

You can also subscribe to NBA League Pass through FuboTV by clicking here! The price is $14.99 per month, in addition to the cost of your existing subscription.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Clippers matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form and position on their table, we can expect them to win at home.