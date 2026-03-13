Lakers’ LeBron James considers sacrificing his role for the strong performance of his team

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a solid 142-130 victory over the Chicago Bulls, marking the return of LeBron James after his injury. While speaking with the media after the NBA game, James addressed the importance of sacrificing his role for the benefit of the team.

“If it benefits others, it benefits the team. The team is most important. Everybody is successful when we win. So yeah, it is a sacrifice,” James admitted. “I know what I’m capable of still doing as an individual, but what’s important for this team, I’m able to adapt to what’s important for this team. And that’s the only thing that matters. Winning’s the only thing that matters.”

The decision to take a step back proved significant for James, who continues to be an effective player even at this stage of his career. However, considering the team’s recent performances without him, it has become more evident that a more balanced role could be valuable for the Lakers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How did LeBron impact the game?

James finished the game with 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, an impressive stat line across the board. His approach allowed Austin Reaves to embrace a larger scoring role and deliver a 30-point performance against the Bulls, a result that clearly benefited the Lakers.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

Austin Reaves praises the sacrifice

see also Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight, Mar. 13, For Timberwolves vs Warriors at Chase Center?

During his postgame media availability, Austin Reaves praised James for embracing a secondary role and emphasized how important it could be for the Lakers moving forward, while also recognizing the veteran star’s continued impact despite his age.

Advertisement

“He’s one of the smartest guys to ever play the game of basketball,” Reaves stated. “His ability to adapt and figure out what the game needs is second to none. … When you have a player of that stature who’s willing to play the way the game needs him to play it just shows how selfless he is and just is a leader by example for everybody in this locker room.”

Advertisement

The Lakers currently hold a 10-2 record with Luka Doncic and Reaves playing together, a notable mark considering their 27-18 record with James in the lineup. Even so, LeBron James continues to produce this NBA season, averaging 21.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 7.0 assists.