2026 Finalissima canceled: Will Argentina vs Spain be rescheduled?

After much back-and-forth, numerous meetings, and proposals, the news came out that the Finalissima between the Argentina and Spain has been canceled. The question many are now asking is: when will this important match be played?

According to the site Doble Amarilla, via its official account on X, there is no confirmed date for this match, nor a venue. However, a rescheduling is currently being considered.

It will be extremely important to wait and see whether this match will ultimately take place before the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 or, on the contrary, after it. These are crucial moments for reaching a final decision.

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Why isn’t the Finalissima being played?

Originally, the match between Argentina and Spain was scheduled to take place in Qatar at Lusail Stadium, but well-known conflicts in the region led authorities to decide to change both the venue and the date.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Lamine Yamal of Spain.

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With virtually no available dates on the FIFA calendar due to the proximity of the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026, combined with the fact that both UEFA (entity that expressed great disappointment) and CONMEBOL have been unable to agree on a venue, the match has been delayed so much that its eventual staging remains uncertain.

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see also Argentina reportedly in advanced talks for pre-World Cup friendly amid Finalissima deadlock

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