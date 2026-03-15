Steelers confirm trade compensation for Michael Pittman Jr as Pittsburgh and Mike McCarthy wait for Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially announced the trade with the Indianapolis Colts to acquire wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and something that was not previously known. The draft capital compensation after the move.

“We have acquired WR Michael Pittman Jr. and a 2026 seventh-round pick (230th overall) from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick (214th overall).”

Now, the Steelers’ offense looks powerful with Pittman joining names like DK Metcalf, Rico Dowdle, Jaylen Warren and Pat Freiermuth. However, the big question is if Aaron Rodgers will return.

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Steelers officially sign new WR for 2026

In addition, the Steelers confirmed that they have given Michael Pittman Jr. a new three-year contract. According to several reports, the amount the WR would receive is close to $59 million.

Will Aaron Rodgers play for Steelers in 2026?

Aaron Rodgers seems to be the missing piece in the construction of a new roster for head coach Mike McCarthy. In 2025, a major problem was not having a WR2, and that need has now been addressed with the arrival of Pittman.

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There are advantages for him to return, such as his familiarity with Pittsburgh and also with McCarthy after working together in Green Bay. However, the veteran is 42 years old, and that could lead him to choose retirement.