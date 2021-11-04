Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks face each other on Friday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will meet New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 221st regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Milwaukee Bucks are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 116 direct duels to this day, while New York Knicks have celebrated a triumph in 104 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on March 27, 2021, and it ended in a 102-96 win for the Knicks away at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a disappointing start to the new NBA season. In the last fixtures, they have two victories and three losses (WLLLW). Meanwhile, New York Knicks are in better form, as they have won three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered a defeat in the remaining two games (LLWWW).

The Knicks are currently sitting in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.625. While the Bucks are placed five positions below them, in 10th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 23, 1968, and it ended in a 114-112 win for the then New York-based side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks, to be played on Friday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs New York Knicks matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

