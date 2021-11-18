Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder face each other on Friday at Fiserv Forum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Milwaukee Bucks will clash with Oklahoma City Thunder at Fiserv Forum on Friday, November 11, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game.

This will be their 146th regular-season game. Oklahoma City Thunder are the minimal favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 73 direct duels to this day, while Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 72 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on February 19, 2021, and it ended in a 98-85 win for the Bucks at home in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Storylines

Milwaukee Bucks have been off to a bad start to the new NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three victories and two losses (WLLWW). Meanwhile, Oklahoma City Thunder have been in disappointing form as well recently, winning three times in their last five matches. In addition, they have suffered two defeats in the remaining two games (WLLWW).

The Bucks are currently sitting in 11th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.467. While the Thunder are placed in 10th place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.429.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 12, 1968, and it ended in a 127-114 win for the Bucks.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Milwaukee Bucks and Oklahoma City Thunder, to be played on Friday, at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, will be broadcast on NBA League Pass in the United States.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks vs Oklahoma City Thunder matchup.