NY Knicks draw candid assessment from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after Thunder’s hard-fought win

The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-15) earned a gritty 103-100 win over the New York Knicks (40-23) at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night, maintaining their firm grip on the top spot in the Western Conference. Following the contest, reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shared a candid assessment of the squad led by Mike Brown.

Despite facing bouts of inconsistency this season, the Knicks left a strong impression during the narrow defeat, showcasing the resilient attitude that has them sitting third in the Eastern Conference. Speaking with reporters post-game, Gilgeous-Alexander did not hesitate to label New York a formidable postseason threat.

“Good team. Obviously, a good offense, then they have really good defenders up there as well, so they’re well-balanced,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “They’re obviously [near] the top of the East for a reason. They’re a good team, playoff team. Really good roster”.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Knicks went into the locker room trailing by 10 and appeared to be in deep trouble when the Thunder extended their lead to 63-48 early in the third quarter. However, New York responded with an incredible 24-9 run, capped by a Jalen Brunson triple, to take an 80-77 lead into the final frame.

Jalen Brunson dribbles the ball against Cason Wallace. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

While Oklahoma City managed to regain the lead early in the fourth and hold on for the win, the performance served as a statement of character for the Knicks. Their ability to battle back against the defending champions reinforced their status as title contenders—a sentiment echoed by Gilgeous-Alexander’s assessment from the floor.

Advertisement

Knicks starters struggle with efficiency

see also Lakers’ Luka Doncic turns icy at postgame question despite victory vs Pelicans

While the Knicks showcased impressive collective resilience during their comeback effort against the Thunder, the individual performances of the starting unit told a story of shooting struggles. Despite the narrow 103-100 defeat, the contest highlighted a disparity in efficiency among New York’s primary rotation.

Advertisement

Karl-Anthony Towns was the clear standout for the home side, dominating the interior to finish with a double-double. Towns was nearly automatic from the floor, scoring 17 points on a remarkably efficient 7-of-8 shooting while cleaning up the glass with 17 rebounds before eventually fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

In contrast, the rest of the starting lineup found it difficult to find their rhythm. Jalen Brunson facilitated the offense at an elite level, dishing out a season-high 15 assists, but his scoring touch was absent for much of the night. The star point guard managed just 16 points on a cold 5-of-18 shooting performance, including a 2-of-5 mark from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The shooting woes extended across the perimeter for New York. Josh Hart finished with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, while the wing duo of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges combined for a difficult night; Anunoby tallied 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting, and Bridges mirrored those struggles with 15 points on a 6-of-17 clip.

A bright spot for the Knicks’ depth was the play of Landry Shamet. Coming off the bench, Shamet provided a necessary offensive spark, contributing 14 points and proving to be a vital component of the rotation as New York nearly pulled off the upset against the Western Conference leaders.