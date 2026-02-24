Is Chet Holmgren playing today, Feb. 24, for OKC vs Toronto Raptors?

A key storyline ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder matchup with the Toronto Raptors centers on the availability of big man Chet Holmgren, whose name has hovered on the team’s game-day report after recent back spasms put his status in question.

Their rhythm this season has often been influenced by who can take the floor. His blend of size and skill makes him one of OKC’s most unique offensive and defensive weapons, and his presence or absence can shift rotations and matchups.

With several starters already dealing with injuries, his potential availability adds an extra layer of narrative to a late-season contest that carries implications beyond the box score. As tipoff approaches, final decisions on the rotation and lineup beckon careful attention from analysts and fans alike.

Will Chet Holmgren suit up for Thunder vs Raptors?

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup in Toronto, Chet Holmgren’s availability remains one of the biggest question marks on the Oklahoma City injury report. The Thunder have listed him as questionable due to low back spasms, meaning his status isn’t confirmed and could shift right up to tipoff.

Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2025 (Source: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

He joins several teammates on the injury list, with stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams already ruled out, layering another wrinkle into Oklahoma City’s rotation plans. Even if he suits up, how many minutes he logs could be limited as the team balances health and competitive needs.

Whether the All-Star big plays or not, his status has already shaped the narrative of a game where depth and matchup adjustments will be central. Raptors coaches and fans alike are tracking the report closely as the Thunder aim to maintain their strong season while navigating personnel challenges.