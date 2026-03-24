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Bucks waive Cam Thomas weeks after signing; future uncertain until next season

The Milwaukee Bucks have waived Cam Thomas just weeks after his signing, leaving the high-scoring guard’s future in limbo as he enters a pivotal offseason.

By Santiago Tovar

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Cam Thomas #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball.
© Patrick McDermott/Getty ImagesCam Thomas #24 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball.

In a move that underscores a pivot toward the future, the Milwaukee Bucks have waived guard Cam Thomas just weeks after his arrival from Brooklyn. While Thomas remains a high-upside scoring threat with plenty of league-wide interest, he finds himself in a postseason limbo due to the timing of his release.

Per NBA collective bargaining rules, Thomas is ineligible to appear on a playoff roster this spring because he remained on a roster past the March 1 waiver deadline.

While another franchise can still claim him or sign him to a standard deal, his inability to contribute to a playoff run makes a late-season signing unlikely.

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The abrupt nature of his departure from both the Nets and now the Bucks has sparked significant league-wide speculation regarding his fit within a locker room culture. With the postseason off the table, Thomas will likely shift his focus toward the free-agent market, where several teams that monitored him at the trade deadline are expected to circle back.

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Why did Milwaukee move on from Thomas?

According to Hoops Rumors, the transaction was a numbers game. To secure rookie Pete Nance for the long term, the Bucks needed an open roster spot. Milwaukee opted to convert Nance’s two-way deal into a multi-year standard NBA contract, signaling that the front office views Nance as a primary developmental piece for the 2026-27 campaign.

Doc Rivers refuses to give details on Bucks’ decision to wave Cam Thomas

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Doc Rivers refuses to give details on Bucks’ decision to wave Cam Thomas

Bucks eliminated from playoff contention

The roster shuffling comes on the heels of a disappointing season in Milwaukee. With Monday night’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, the Bucks were officially eliminated from postseason contention, punctuating a year defined by inconsistency.

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As the franchise enters an early offseason, the priority shifts to a critical rebuild around Giannis Antetokounmpo. Following a winter of rumors regarding the Greek Freak’s future in Milwaukee, the front office faces immense pressure to overhaul the supporting cast through free agency and savvy drafting to keep their franchise cornerstone satisfied.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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