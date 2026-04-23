Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly was not involved in Bucks’ hiring process for Taylor Jenkins

The Milwaukee Bucks have the future in limbo, with many uncertainties that are beginning to clear up slightly with the deal to make Taylor Jenkins the franchise’s new head coach, but something to take into account is that, according to reports, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not have participation in the process.

According to Shams Charania, Giannis has had no contact at all with the Bucks front office since the trade deadline. “I’m not aware of any involvement from Giannis in this search process… My understanding is that there’s been zero communication between Giannis and Bucks top brass since the deadline.”

The tensions, although there have been some doubtful statements, show that there is a break or an almost broken relationship between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, a love story that could end in a bad way, but that still sees changes being made to stay together.

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Jenkins is a student of the game

Jenkins, a Bucks assistant under Mike Budenholzer in 2018-19, went 250-214 as the winningest coach in Memphis Grizzlies history and made three playoff appearances across six seasons with the franchise before being fired in March 2025.

Taylor Jenkins during a Memphis Grizzlies game.

Jenkins was seen as the top available option in the NBA coaching landscape, and his player development pedigree, along with his tenure as a culture setter and someone who drives competitiveness, made him the Bucks’ top target. The Bucks finished 32-50 this season, snapping a streak of nine consecutive years in the playoffs.

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Does Giannis want to leave the Bucks?

Antetokounmpo enters the final guaranteed season of his contract next season and has explored trade options with the franchise. Antetokounmpo, when asked whether he had played his last game in a Milwaukee uniform earlier this month, did not close the door on staying with the Bucks.

“That’s a very good question,” Antetokounmpo said. “I don’t know. It’s not up to me. We’ll see.“ It is an answer filled with uncertainty that, in another moment, would have been stated with more confidence; now, the mood and intentions seem to indicate that he wants to leave.