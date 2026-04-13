Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals his wife’s influence in NBA future as Bucks extension talks stall

Following the Milwaukee Bucks‘ season finale against the Philadelphia 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed the mounting speculation regarding his future. The two-time MVP noted that the Bucks have yet to put a formal extension on the table and playfully deflected questions about his long-term plans by pointing to the real decision-maker in his household.

“Before we even talk about an extension, somebody’s got to offer me that,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “I don’t wear the pants in my relationship. I got to ask my wife. If my wife says yes, yes. If she says no, no. It’s up to her. So you guys got to ask her. Find her on social media. Follow her podcast.”

The lighthearted response is vintage Giannis, a trademark move to navigate the league’s relentless rumor mill. However, beneath the humor lies genuine uncertainty. Following a turbulent season in Milwaukee, questions about his eventual destination have created significant buzz across the league.

Advertisement

That noise only intensified following a recent report detailing the Miami Heat’s aggressive pursuit of the “Greek Freak” at the trade deadline, a move that nearly saw Miami beat out the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for his services.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Antetokounmpo’s summer blueprint

While his long-term status will dominate headlines in the coming months, Antetokounmpo is prioritizing his individual development. The Bucks star made it clear that he plans to tune out the external noise as he prepares for the 2026-27 campaign.

Advertisement

“Phone on ‘do not disturb.’ Working hard every single day to improve my game, be in the best physical shape that I can be, and just stay away from it, all of it,” Antetokounmpo remarked.

Giannis reacts to Doc Rivers’ uncertain future

Adding to the off-season drama in Milwaukee is the reported instability surrounding head coach Doc Rivers. When asked about the rumors suggesting Rivers’ tenure could be coming to an end, Antetokounmpo offered a brief, blunt assessment of the situation.

“Shock to me,” Antetokounmpo said during his post-game presser. The superstar went on to praise Rivers for his career achievements and veteran leadership, adding that he intended to call his coach personally following the game to discuss the reports.

Advertisement