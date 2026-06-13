What happens if Brazil win, tie or lose vs Morocco today in their 2026 World Cup debut?

Brazil and Morocco will make their debut at New York Stadium in what promises to be an exciting Group C match. The Seleção will be looking to establish themselves as contenders at this 2026 World Cup, making it crucial to get off to a strong start.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team will be missing some key players for this tournament. Due to injuries or tactical decisions, players of the caliber of Estevao and Richarlison will not be playing at the World Cup.

In addition to this tough opener, Brazil will later face Haiti and Scotland as they look to secure a place in the round of 16. Can this historic team achieve its dream of a sixth title?

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What happens if Brazil defeat Morocco?

If Brazil win their opening match against Morocco, as a full stadium of fans is expected, they would not only secure their first three points of the tournament, but also put their toughest group rival behind them. Depending on the result between Scotland and Haiti, the South American side could even top the group early on, a strong sign for what lies ahead.

Head Coach of Brazil Carlo Ancelotti speaks to the media.

What happens if Brazil and Morocco tie?

If Brazil and Morocco tie, both teams would finish the opening matchday with one point and will be watching closely what happens later between Haiti and Scotland. In that other fixture, the winner would temporarily top Group C.

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What happens if Brazil lose to Morocco?

If Brazil lose to Morocco, they would start the tournament with zero points and will be hoping for a favorable result in the match between Haiti and Scotland. What would be a good result? A draw, since the Seleção will face the Caribbean side in the second round and close the group stage against the European team, meaning they could still take points off them later in the group.