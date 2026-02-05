Cam Thomas reportedly has multiple interested teams for his services after being waived by the Nets

The trade deadline produced several major moves that could define the future of franchises this NBA season, but in other cases, it marked the end of a player’s cycle with an organization. That was the case for Cam Thomas and the Brooklyn Nets, who officially went their separate ways as the deadline dust settled.

The Brooklyn Nets waived the shooting guard, who was set to become a free agent this offseason, allowing him to sign with any team for the remainder of the current NBA season. The decision closed the chapter on a relationship that had grown increasingly strained over the past year.

According to Scoop B, multiple teams are showing interest in Thomas, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers, Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, and Indiana Pacers. Several of those teams are seeking scoring depth as they prepare for the final stretch of the regular season and a potential playoff push.

Thomas previously had a tense situation with Nets general manager Sean Marks and the front office last summer, when the organization declined to meet his salary expectations. As a result, he accepted a qualifying offer worth approximately five million dollars, a move that left his long-term future in Brooklyn uncertain.

Cam Thomas

The situation surrounding Cam Thomas and his numbers

Now, with most rosters already filled, only a handful of teams possess the cap space necessary to offer Thomas the 20 million dollars per year he is reportedly seeking. As a result, the most realistic scenario is that he signs a short-term, lower-value deal to position himself better for the next offseason.

This season has been individually disappointing for Thomas. Injuries and the arrival of Michael Porter Jr. pushed him into a reduced role, limiting his opportunities to showcase the scoring ability that once defined his game.

After averaging 24 points per game previously, Thomas saw that figure drop to 15 points per contest this season. Even so, his scoring instincts could still prove valuable for a competitive team looking for offensive punch off the bench, a role that may ultimately determine his next NBA destination.