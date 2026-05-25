Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly sees the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics as his preferred destinations

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly has the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics as his preferred destinations for the next NBA season.

Offseason trade rumors for the upcoming summer are already flourishing, and we will be following them to see how they progress. One of the figures already being talked about is Giannis Antetokounmpo and his potential departure from the Milwaukee Bucks, with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics listed as his possible destinations.

Stein reports that the Heat have long been a potential suitor for the Bucks star, and that while Giannis Antetokounmpo might have legitimate interest in the Celtics, it’s not clear what level of interest the Celtics have in return.

Boston was one of the teams that reportedly reached out to the Bucks at the trade deadline regarding Antetokounmpo, but nothing materialized. A potential deal would almost assuredly mean the Celtics would have to part ways with Jaylen Brown, who has the Rockets interested in him and is up for a contract extension this offseason.

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What the Heat can offer

As far as the Heat, a potential package would likely include Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyler Herro, and some combination of draft picks. This would be a considerable trade involving quality players, but the Bucks will likely look for a star in return, and that is where the Celtics could step in by offering Jaylen Brown.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Another factor that could play a role in where Antetokounmpo is traded is the fact that he reportedly wants to remain in the Eastern Conference, Stein reports. It’s viewed as the path of least resistance in terms of getting back to the NBA Finals as opposed to having to go through the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs.

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Despite injury issues this past NBA season, the former No. 15 overall pick was still an elite-level player. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists with splits of 62.4% shooting from the field, 33.3% shooting from the 3-point line, and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Another possible destination

The Dallas Mavericks also remain an interesting subplot in all of this. Stein reports Antetokounmpo has long been intrigued by the possibility of playing in Dallas, originally because of the opportunity to team up with Luka Doncic before Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025.

Antetokounmpo’s close relationship with former Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also helped fuel that interest over the years. Kidd has since exited Dallas, though Stein reports that may not eliminate the Mavericks as a possibility.