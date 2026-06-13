Morocco’s FIFA ranking and more about Brazil’s 2026 World Cup group opponent

Morocco are one of Brazil’s biggest threats in Group C of the 2026 World Cup.

Morocco are set to be Brazil’s biggest challenge at the 2026 World Cup, standing as a giant of the African continent. Led by Achraf Hakimi, the team currently holds its highest-ever position in the FIFA rankings, sitting in 7th place.

Yassine Bounou, Sofyan Amrabat and Brahim Diaz are among the most prominent names in the squad, which already made history at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. There, it finished in fourth place after losing 2–1 to Croatia in the third-place playoff.

In addition to Brazil, Morocco share Group C with Haiti and Scotland. The team, coached by Mohamed Ouahbi, knows it has what it takes to progress beyond the group stage and aims to make a strong impact in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

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Morocco, the reigning African champions

Morocco’s triumph in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will forever be remembered as one of the most dramatic and controversial chapters in recent soccer history. Despite Senegal initially securing a 1–0 victory on the pitch in Rabat, the match was completely overshadowed when the Senegalese squad walked off the field in protest over a late, contentious penalty decision during stoppage time.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco (L) and Sadio Mane of Senegal (R).

Following months of intense debate, the CAF Appeal Board ultimately ruled that Senegal’s walkout constituted a formal forfeit, stripping them of the title and retrospectively awarding the host nation a 3–0 victory. This unprecedented administrative decision finally cemented Morocco as the official continental champions.

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Qualification for the 2026 World Cup

Morocco’s qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup stands as a masterclass in continental dominance during the CAF qualifiers. Competing in Group E, the Atlas Lions delivered a flawless campaign, securing a perfect record of eight victories from eight matches.

Their absolute control was reflected in a staggering goal difference of +20, scoring 22 goals while conceding just twice throughout the entire group stage. By comfortably brushing aside competitors like Niger, Tanzania, Zambia, and Congo, Morocco effortlessly locked down the top spot in their group to book their direct ticket to the tournament, solidifying their reputation as one of Africa’s most formidable and elite soccer powerhouses.