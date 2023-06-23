The Lonzo Ball era with the Chicago Bulls was exciting, but it was also short-lived. The former Los Angeles Lakers guard fell with an undisclosed knee injury and some doubt he’ll ever play in the NBA again.

Ball has experienced multiple setbacks in his recovery. He’s undergone surgery various times, and there’s no logical explanation as to why he continues to be swollen and in pain.

He missed the whole season in 2022-23, and even though he claims his rehab is finally going well, Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas recently admitted that he doesn’t think we’ll see the UCLA product take the court next season either.

Lonzo Ball Won’t Play Next Season

“He’s recovering nicely. I think last month he got off the crutches, and he’s recovering. During his rehab, everything’s been going well. Going into the offseason, I think our expectation is that he’s not coming back next season, and he’s going to continue his recovery,” Karnisovas said. “If he comes back, it would be great but we’re just going to treat this offseason and getting ready for the season that he’s not going to be back next season.”

“I hope eventually you’re going to see him on the basketball court but I don’t think he’s going to be back next season,” the executive added.

Despite knowing this, the Bulls still didn’t do anything to try and land a new point guard in the NBA Draft or via trade, and the Karnisovas regime is starting to gain a lot of detractors.