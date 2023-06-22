NBA Draft 2023: Why did the Bulls and Sixers forfeit their pick?

The NBA Draft 2023 could shape the future of basketball with names such as Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson, Amen Thompson, Jarace Walker or Anthony Black.

That’s why all the teams accumulated as many picks as possible to take advantage of what might be a deep draft. Just look at the Denver Nuggets. An incredible second-round selection gave them Nikola Jokic. A turning point for the franchise.

However, the Chicago Bulls and the Sixers lost a few picks in the way after a massive controversy with the NBA. Read here to find out the details prior to the 2023 Draft.

2023 NBA Draft: Why the Bulls and Sixers lost their picks?

The 77th edition of the NBA Draft will take place today at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Victor Wembanyama is almost a lock to be taken with the first overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

However, the event will be different from other occasions. There will not be the traditional 60 picks, because the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers both lost second-round picks after violating tampering rules in free agency.

The Sixers violated the tampering rules while trying to acquire P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. during free agency as they contacted the players before the legal period opened. They lost second-round picks in 2023 and 2024.

The same happened for the Bulls when they pursued Lonzo Ball. After those scandals and punishments by the NBA, the total number of picks in the 2023 Draft will be 58.