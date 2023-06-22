The Mexican-American community will be well represented in the 2023 NBA Draft. Jaime Jaquez is seen as one of the best prospects of this year’s class, so here is his complete profile, including his age, height, weight, college, position, and social media.

A new class of basketball players will join the NBA this year. The 30 teams are looking forward to select the best prospects available, and the youngster will try to live up to the expectations in orde to succeed.

This year, Jaime Jaquez is poised to be selected within the first 30 picks, which would make him the highest-positioned Mexican-American player in an NBA Draft. The last player to hold that distinction was Eduardo Najera, who was drafted with the 38th-overall pick.

How old is Jaime Jaquez?

Jaime Jaquez was born on February 18, 2001, so he is 22 years old.

How tall is Jaime Jaquez?

Jaime Jaquez is 6′ 7″ and weights 225 lbs.

What college did Jaime Jaquez attend?

Jaime Jaquez played for the UCLA Bruins as a guard.

Does Jaime Jaquez have any social media?

Jaime Jaquez appears on Twitter as @jaquez_jr, while @trippplej is his official Instagram account.