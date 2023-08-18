James Harden has made it loud and clear that he doesn’t want to play for an NBA team that has Daryl Morey ever again. This is yet another of his multiple tactics to force his way out of a team, this time, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harden has proven to be unreliable in the playoffs, and his reluctance to honor his contracts could also scare multiple teams away. Add his history of parties and injuries and his steep salary to the list, and trading him could be a problem.

But there could still be some teams interested in acquiring the former Houston Rockets star, as he led the league in assists just last season. But which are those teams? Let’s break it down.

NBA Rumors: 3 Likely Destinations For James Harden

3. Chicago Bulls: The Chicago Bulls are desperate enough to trade for him, and they reportedly inquired about his availability. He’s not the guy they need by any means, but he could at least get them back to the playoffs.

2. Miami Heat: The Miami Heat have craved another star for years, and it doesn’t seem like the Portland Trail Blazers are willing to give them Damian Lillard. If Pat Riley and Heat Culture can’t fix Harden, then there’s simply nothing to do.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: The Timberwolves went all-in on Rudy Gobert, so they clearly want to compete and won’t hesitate to pay up to get things done. They need a pass-first kind of guy, and have enough assets to make an appealing offer to pair him with Anthony Edwards.