The NBA’s much-anticipated 2023-2024 season schedule has been released, and while some teams opted for the conventional route in revealing their matchups, others infused a generous dose of creativity into the process.

The NFL has long been accustomed to unveiling schedules through innovative videos, and the NBA seems to be catching up with this trend. Among the standout showcases, the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets undoubtedly stole the spotlight with their unique unveilings.

Chicago took inspiration from the captivating world of Pokémon to reveal their matchups. Meanwhile, Brooklyn imitated what the Tennessee Titans did for their reveal, asking random people at the iconic Coney Island to guess the logos of their future opponents.

Bulls’ Schedule Reveal

Nets’ Schedule Reveal