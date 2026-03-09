Trending topics:
Travis Kelce’s contract details revealed after re-signing with Chiefs in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing Travis Kelce back for the 2026 NFL season, and the details behind his new deal have been reported.

By Federico O'donnell

Travis Kelce at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will run it back in the 2026 NFL season. Following a disappointing year in 2025, the star tight end is staying put in Kansas City, as the Chiefs are poised to be a contender after losing the division for the first time in 9 years.

Kelce has always made it clear the Chiefs enjoyed a preferential treatment as he explored his options in free agency. Thus, it’s no wonder he has granted Kansas City a discount as he put pen to paper on a new contract for the upcoming NFL season.

“Chiefs are giving free-agent TE Travis Kelce a one-year, $12 million deal that has a max value of $15 million,” Adam Schefter reported on his X account.

Developing story…

