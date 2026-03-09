Travis Kelce’s contract details revealed after re-signing with Chiefs in 2026

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will run it back in the 2026 NFL season. Following a disappointing year in 2025, the star tight end is staying put in Kansas City, as the Chiefs are poised to be a contender after losing the division for the first time in 9 years.

Kelce has always made it clear the Chiefs enjoyed a preferential treatment as he explored his options in free agency. Thus, it’s no wonder he has granted Kansas City a discount as he put pen to paper on a new contract for the upcoming NFL season.

“Chiefs are giving free-agent TE Travis Kelce a one-year, $12 million deal that has a max value of $15 million,” Adam Schefter reported on his X account.

Developing story…