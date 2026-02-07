Is Nikola Jokic playing tonight, February 7, for Nuggets vs Bulls?

The Denver Nuggets visit the Chicago Bulls tonight at the United Center for a pivotal cross-conference clash. The primary concern for the visiting side is the status of superstar Nikola Jokic, whose availability remains uncertain for this evening’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Nuggets have listed Nikola Jokic as questionable with a left ankle sprain for tonight’s game in Chicago. Denver desperately need their three-time MVP to help snap a disappointing three-game losing streak.

It is undoubtedly a major concern for the Nuggets to have their franchise cornerstone back on the injury report, especially considering Jokic previously missed 16 games in January due to a knee injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, fans may find some relief in the fact that the current issue is localized to his ankle, suggesting he has moved past the knee complications that sidelined him for a month.

Nikola Jokic during the Nuggets’ lose against the Knicks. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Since returning to action on January 30, Jokic has appeared in every game. While the team is just 1-3 in that span, his presence is vital as Denver looks to correct its course and regain momentum in the Western Conference standings.

Advertisement

Both teams dealing with significant absences

see also Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic responds with hilarious five-word message on MVP eligibility after returning from injury

The Nuggets are hoping Jokic can suit up, as they are already missing several key rotation players. Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain), Peyton Watson (right hamstring strain), Spencer Jones (concussion protocol), and Tamar Bates (left foot surgery) have all been ruled out.

Advertisement

Additionally, Christian Braun (left ankle sprain) and Cameron Johnson (right knee bone bruise) are also listed as questionable. If these players are unable to go, the Nuggets will be heavily reliant on Jokic to shoulder the load and secure a much-needed road victory.

On the other side, the Bulls also enter this matchup severely shorthanded. Guards Josh Giddey and Tre Jones remain out with left hamstring strains, creating a significant backcourt void for the Chicago franchise. Like Denver, the Bulls are also struggling, currently riding their own three-game losing streak.

Advertisement