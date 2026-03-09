Trending topics:
NFL

Gardner Minshew joins Cardinals: Chiefs updated QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured

The Kansas City Chiefs update their quarterback depth chart as Gardner Minshew joins the Arizona Cardinals while Patrick Mahomes remains injured.

By Emilio Abad

Follow us on Google!
Gardner Minshew during a Kansas City Chiefs training.
© Justin Ford / Getty ImagesGardner Minshew during a Kansas City Chiefs training.

The Kansas City Chiefs are already making moves as the NFL free agency negotiating window opens. One notable development involves veteran quarterback Gardner Minshew, who has reached an agreement with the Arizona Cardinals while Patrick Mahomes continues to recover from an injury. The move comes as Kansas City evaluates its quarterback depth during the early stages of the offseason market.

According to Adam Schefter, Minshew reached agreement today on a one year, $8.25 million deal with the Cardinals, confirming his departure from the Chiefs after spending last season as the backup to Patrick Mahomes. The agreement marks the end of his short stint in Kansas City’s quarterback room.

The Chiefs are now left with the following quarterbacks on the depth chart, Patrick Mahomes (injured), Chris Oladokun and Jake Haener. That situation could move Oladokun into the primary backup role or even the starting spot while Mahomes remains sidelined, unless the Chiefs decide to bring in another quarterback.

Advertisement

Developing story…

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
ALSO READ
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get bold promise and big admission from Gardner Minshew
NFL

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes get bold promise and big admission from Gardner Minshew

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs sign former Jalen Hurts backup for Patrick Mahomes
NFL

NFL News: Andy Reid, Chiefs sign former Jalen Hurts backup for Patrick Mahomes

Tom Brady, Pete Carroll make final decision on Gardner Minshew's future with Raiders
NFL

Tom Brady, Pete Carroll make final decision on Gardner Minshew's future with Raiders

Andy Reid's Chiefs sign new QB after Patrick Mahomes' injury
NFL

Andy Reid's Chiefs sign new QB after Patrick Mahomes' injury

Better Collective Logo