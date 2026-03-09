NFL News: 49ers bring former Drake Maye teammate following the signing of Mike Evans

Mike Evans is the flashy signing of the San Francisco 49ers but that doesn’t mean it’s the only one. They just poached a guy who played with Drake Maye last season, and that will also help the offense massively.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the 49ers are giving a two-year, $12 million max value deal to offensive tackle Vederian Lowe. The former Drake Maye teammate will earn $5.75 million guaranteed.

Lowe played all 17 games last season, though he only started four of those. However, during the 2024 season, he started 13/14 games. Hence, he’s had starting quality.

Lowe is a key, depth-providing addition for the 49ers

For a team who is constantly battling injuries, especially in the offensive line, having Lowe on the roster will bring security and depth. Lowe can line up on both sides of the line of scrimmage for the 49ers.

Vederian Lowe #59

In 2024, All Pro left tackle Trent Williams played just 10 games. Last year, he played 16 while earning another Pro Bowl selection despite being banged up for a couple of games. Lowe, could provide a safety blanket in case anything happens to him, or to right tackle Colton McKivitz.

Evans provides production, Lowe allows it

Mike Evans is one of the best wideouts in recent NFL history, but for him to produce, the quarterback must find him. For Brock Purdy to find him, he must have time and be protected. Lowe is that. Offensive linemen are like QB bodyguards. Without them, even the best QBs or the top-tier WRs see how their numbers go down.

Kyle Shanahan knows this, he’s seen it when the 49ers linemen fall to injuries. Now, the team is ensuring that the O-line is well covered in case injuries attack. Lowe is an experienced, versatile tackle. Also, he is just 26 years old.