Cavaliers eye Jonathan Kuminga or Payton Watson following Dennis Schroder’s departure

The Cleveland Cavaliers are reportedly shifting their focus toward pursuing Jonathan Kuminga or Payton Watson following Dennis Schroder's departure ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers confirmed trading veteran point guard Dennis Schroder to the Charlotte Hornets for Tre Mann and cash, a move that could facilitate the pursuit of a sign-and-trade for Jonathan Kuminga or Payton Watson. However, another main priority remains ahead of the upcoming NBA season.

Shams Charania reported shortly after news of the Schroder trade broke that the Cavaliers are still “strongly” pursuing both Kuminga and Watson while keeping the re-signing of James Harden as their top focus.

“The Cavaliers remain in constant communication with James Harden and his agents on a new contract to return to Cleveland while they strongly pursue two free agent forwards — restricted Peyton Watson and unrestricted Jonathan Kuminga — made more viable with Friday’s trade,” Charania reported.

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What the Cavaliers gained

The Cavaliers free up about $6.8 million in cap space in this deal, reports Keith Smith of Spotrac, putting them approximately $29.6 million below the first apron of the luxury tax (and by extension about $40.3 million below the second apron).

Dennis Schroder of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

That is still not enough room to trade for Watson or Kuminga and re-sign Harden, so either Max Struss’ salary will have to go out in any deal, or he will be traded elsewhere (Mann could also be moved again). Cleveland has more options now.

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Cavaliers focused on Harden

Cleveland has remained in contact with Harden and his camp throughout the summer, Charania notes. Harden opted out of his $42.3 million player option for this NBA season to give the franchise room to chase players like LeBron James (who chose Philadelphia) or make a move for a player like Watson or Kuminga. Harden will re-sign with Cleveland for less per year but more total money across the multi-year contract.

On the flip side, if Cleveland is working to put together a better offer for Watson now that Schroder is gone, that could help guide Kuminga straight to Los Angeles. With the Lakers reportedly pursuing the forward the way that they are, they can only hope that will be the case. He should feel the same way, too, as LA has more for him.