Kings star Dennis Schroder drops bold Giannis Antetokounmpo comparison after 2025 EuroBasket win

Dennis Schroder, despite an unstable NBA season, shocked the 2025 EuroBasket with stellar statistics: 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. His outstanding performance propelled Germany to victory and earned him the MVP award. After the tournament, a reporter drew parallels between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo. TheSacramento Kings guard did not hesitate to deliver a powerful response.

“Giannis came and made a gesture, came to me, and said exactly that (Their similarities due to their discrimination background). You know that we represent the country, I for Germany, he for Greece, who got his first medal as well for Greece, nothing but respect for him… We’re doing exactly the same thing [on the international level], but what he does in the NBA is a little bit on a different level,” Dennis Schroder said at the post-game press conference.

While making a comparison, the German player seized the opportunity to praise Giannis’ remarkable skills. The Greek star has solidified his status as one of the NBA‘s top foreign talents, capturing not just one championship but also earning two MVP awards. Dennis did not hesitate to acknowledge Antetokounmpo’s impressive achievements.

Their day-to-day lives in the NBA may not be similar, but at the international level, Dennis Schroder boasts a substantial advantage. With Germany, he claimed gold at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2025 EuroBasket, and he also secured a bronze at the 2022 EuroBasket. These achievements reflect his international legacy, a stark contrast to Giannis’ accomplishments with Greece, whose greatest success is the recent a bronze medal at the 2025 EuroBasket.

Dennis Schroder speaks to the crowd during a reception for the German National Basketball Team.

Dennis Schroder praises NBA legend after joining all-time EuroLeague list

After clinching the 2025 EuroLeague MVP award, Dennis Schroder earned his place among the elite, becoming only the third German to achieve this honor. He follows in the footsteps of Chris Welp (1993) and Dirk Nowitzki (2005), both legends with storied careers. Rather than focusing on his burgeoning legacy, the Kings star chose to acknowledge the national team’s success and credit a legendary figure for their achievements.

“Dirk is a guy who changed basketball for all the big guys. So, at the end of the day, I’m Dennis Schroder, and everybody got their own legacy… Dirk, what he’s been doing for the German national team and what he’s done in the NBA and in the national team made us come to the national team and represent our country,” Dennis Schroder said, as reported by BasketNews.