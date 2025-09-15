Trending topics:
nba

Kings star Dennis Schroder drops bold Giannis Antetokounmpo comparison after 2025 EuroBasket win

Despite often flying under the radar within the NBA, Dennis Schroder led Germany to victory at the 2025 EuroBasket. Following this success, he compared himself to Giannis Antetokounmpo, aiming to highlight their similarities.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Dennis Schroder of Germany and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece.
© Maja Hitij/Mattia Ozbot/Getty ImagesDennis Schroder of Germany and Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece.

Dennis Schroder, despite an unstable NBA season, shocked the 2025 EuroBasket with stellar statistics: 20.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. His outstanding performance propelled Germany to victory and earned him the MVP award. After the tournament, a reporter drew parallels between him and Giannis Antetokounmpo. TheSacramento Kings guard did not hesitate to deliver a powerful response.

Giannis came and made a gesture, came to me, and said exactly that (Their similarities due to their discrimination background). You know that we represent the country, I for Germany, he for Greece, who got his first medal as well for Greece, nothing but respect for him… We’re doing exactly the same thing [on the international level], but what he does in the NBA is a little bit on a different level,” Dennis Schroder said at the post-game press conference.

While making a comparison, the German player seized the opportunity to praise Giannis’ remarkable skills. The Greek star has solidified his status as one of the NBA‘s top foreign talents, capturing not just one championship but also earning two MVP awards. Dennis did not hesitate to acknowledge Antetokounmpo’s impressive achievements.

Advertisement

Their day-to-day lives in the NBA may not be similar, but at the international level, Dennis Schroder boasts a substantial advantage. With Germany, he claimed gold at the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2025 EuroBasket, and he also secured a bronze at the 2022 EuroBasket. These achievements reflect his international legacy, a stark contrast to Giannis’ accomplishments with Greece, whose greatest success is the recent a bronze medal at the 2025 EuroBasket.

Kings star Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder speaks to the crowd during a reception for the German National Basketball Team.

Advertisement

Dennis Schroder praises NBA legend after joining all-time EuroLeague list

After clinching the 2025 EuroLeague MVP award, Dennis Schroder earned his place among the elite, becoming only the third German to achieve this honor. He follows in the footsteps of Chris Welp (1993) and Dirk Nowitzki (2005), both legends with storied careers. Rather than focusing on his burgeoning legacy, the Kings star chose to acknowledge the national team’s success and credit a legendary figure for their achievements.

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers strong rebuttal to Alperen Sengun’s critique of his performance

see also

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivers strong rebuttal to Alperen Sengun’s critique of his performance

Dirk is a guy who changed basketball for all the big guys. So, at the end of the day, I’m Dennis Schroder, and everybody got their own legacy… Dirk, what he’s been doing for the German national team and what he’s done in the NBA and in the national team made us come to the national team and represent our country,” Dennis Schroder said, as reported by BasketNews.

Advertisement
daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo
ALSO READ
Lakers star Luka Doncic makes history with Slovenian team at the 2025 EuroBasket
NBA

Lakers star Luka Doncic makes history with Slovenian team at the 2025 EuroBasket

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals important plans for 2025 outside the NBA
NBA

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals important plans for 2025 outside the NBA

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama confirms major decision about his future outside the NBA
NBA

Spurs star Victor Wembanyama confirms major decision about his future outside the NBA

Iamaleava, UCLA in more trouble as key recruits decommit after Foster’s firing
College Football

Iamaleava, UCLA in more trouble as key recruits decommit after Foster’s firing

Better Collective Logo