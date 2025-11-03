Are Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine, and Dennis Schroder playing today, Nov. 3, in Nuggets vs Kings?

The Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings face off in the regular NBA season in a matchup that could be crucial for maintaining momentum and avoiding a potential losing streak. Questions remain over the availability of key stars Jamal Murray, Zach LaVine, and Dennis Schroder.

The Kings have listed several key players on their injury report for Monday’s matchup in Denver, including starters Zach LaVine (lower back) and Dennis Schroder (right hip) as questionable, leaving their participation uncertain.

Similarly, the Nuggets risk missing a couple of key contributors, but their injury outlook is more optimistic. Denver has listed Jamal Murray (left calf) and Cam Johnson (right shoulder) as probable, suggesting a strong chance they will be available for the game.

The Nuggets are expected to have both Murray and Johnson on the court Monday. Murray’s situation mirrors LaVine’s, as he has been a driving force in Denver’s early-season offense, which could struggle if he were sidelined.

The impact of LaVine on the Kings and Murray on the Nuggets

LaVine has been the cornerstone of Sacramento’s offense through six games. He is averaging 29.5 points per game with 53.0 percent shooting, 40.0 percent from three, and 94.3 percent from the free-throw line, surpassing 30 points in five of six games. Seeing how the Kings perform without LaVine would be an interesting test, particularly against a team like the Nuggets.

Meanwhile, Murray has been vital for Denver, averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 39.4 percent from three. He has scored 22 or more points in four of five games, including a 43-point performance in a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 27.

How the Kings are coming in

The Sacramento Kings earned their second win of the season on Saturday, defeating Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. The victory improved their record to 2-4 through six games.

How the Nuggets are coming in

The Nuggets are coming off a tough loss in their first NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers, falling 107-109. While stars Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon delivered, the lack of support from role players proved costly.

