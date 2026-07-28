Klay Thompson reportedly stands as the primary target for the Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks star Klay Thompson is reportedly the number one priority for the Miami Heat heading into the upcoming NBA season.

The Miami Heat is determined to construct a roster capable of becoming an immediate NBA contender at all costs. Following the acquisition of Giannis Antetokounmpo, the organization understands it must build a high-level supporting cast around the superstar. With shooting standing as the team’s primary missing ingredient, Miami is targeting Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Thompson has emerged as the franchise’s top priority. “The Miami Heat’s number one priority right now is to acquire shooting. And they found their No. 1 target for that…Klay Thompson. The problem is Klay Thompson has one year left on his Mavs contract so they’re exploring whether they can trade for him, whether this could end up in a buyout, we’ll see over the next several weeks,” Charania reported.

Thompson is entering the final season of his three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks. While Miami would prefer to acquire Thompson following a potential buyout, interest from other championship contenders could force the Heat to pursue a trade if Dallas makes the veteran guard available.

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Klay Thompson as a key piece

Miami’s interest extends well beyond Thompson’s general profile. The Heat is searching for perimeter shooting upgrades after missing out on signing LeBron James, and Thompson’s long-range capability directly aligns with that objective.

Klay Thompson of Dallas Mavericks.

A four-time NBA champion, Thompson has established himself as one of the premier perimeter shooters in league history. He holds a career 40.9% mark from three-point territory while averaging 7.6 attempts per game. Last season with Dallas, he connected on 38.3% of his three-point attempts while maintaining that same high volume.

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Thompson’s elite shooting would complement Antetokounmpo’s ability to collapse defenses in the paint alongside Bam Adebayo’s playmaking out of the frontcourt. Both stars regularly generate open perimeter opportunities—an area where Thompson has excelled throughout his career.

At this stage of his career, Thompson is no longer expected to carry the heavy load he managed during Golden State’s championship runs. Instead, Miami views him as a veteran floor-spacer capable of maximizing the open looks generated by Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.